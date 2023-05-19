Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has added a unique touch to his extravagant $500 million yacht, named Koru. The 59-year-old billionaire has commissioned a wooden sculpture in the likeness of his girlfriend, Lauren Sánchez, to adorn the prow of the vessel. The sculpture, spotted during their recent sail around the Spanish island Mallorca, features Sánchez wearing the symbol for Koru—a Māori term meaning loop or coil—as a necklace. The symbol represents new beginnings, positive change, and personal growth, People shares.

While Bezos has not provided any official comment on the sculpture, its resemblance to Sánchez is evident. The expressive display of affection showcases Bezos’ devotion in a rather unconventional way. The wooden artwork reflects the couple’s connection to the symbol of Koru, which holds special significance to them.

In addition to the Sánchez-inspired sculpture, Bezos’ yacht boasts luxurious amenities such as an on-deck pool. The vessel also includes a smaller dinghy, known as a “pet yacht,” which serves as a helipad and storage for various recreational items. This smaller yacht follows Koru and provides added convenience for the couple’s excursions.

Jeff Bezos carving his gf onto his yacht is everything to me I love the way they love. pic.twitter.com/mXepwhFSKl — flargo (@sorkincel) May 19, 2023

The construction of Koru has been underway for several years, and its recent appearance off the coast of Mallorca marks its inaugural sail. Bezos and Sánchez were photographed enjoying their time onboard, embracing the joys of their patient wait for completion.

The addition of the Lauren Sánchez sculpture further enhances the yacht’s grandeur, symbolizing a new phase of life and the hope for a bright future. While Bezos remains tight-lipped about the artistic portrayal, the sculpture is a testament to the couple’s shared journey and their appreciation for Māori traditions.