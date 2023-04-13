Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

After months of being reported as in the running for buying the Washington Commanders, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ultimately fell out of the race. Where one opportunity goes away, another arises, and there are reports another NFL franchise might be on Bezos’ radar.

According to NBC Sports’ ProFootballTalk, the suggestion is Jeff Bezos could be content to wait for a team that might not require as much work to get in the door, and that squad could be the Seattle Seahawks.

Per the ProFootballTalk report (originally from the Washington Post): “Bezos knows that Seattle is sitting there.”

For context, Bezos also owns the Washington Post, and the reason why there would be a lot of obstacles in purchasing the Commanders is the newspaper has written numerous articles detailing a toxic environment and workplace misconduct enabled by the team’s former owner, Dan Snyder. Because of those reports, it was believed Snyder would do everything possible to make a sale to Bezos beyond difficult.

As for the Seahawks, questions about there future ownership have been in the news since the passing of Paul Allen, the Microsoft co-founder who was in place since 1997. Jody Allen, Paul’s sister, has been selling off his assets. Currently, the Seahawks aren’t for sale, but they could be after May of 2024.

The reason why that date stands out is “quite possibly because if they are sold before May 2024, 10 percent of the proceeds will go to the State of Washington as part of the deal to build the team’s current stadium,” said ProFootballTalk.

This is something that will be monitored, but it might be safe to say Bezos isn’t out of the NFL future owner business yet.