Exciting news for Jeff Bezos and his long time girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. While on vacation in France, Sanchez was spotted with a not so subtle piece of jewelry on her finger. Bezos is engaged to the Emmy winning journalist, according to People.

The news broke while Bezos and Sanchez were vacationing together in the South of France. With a giant rock on her left, index finger, Jeff Bezos definitely proposed to Lauren Sanchez. The new ring was spotted while the couple were on board the Amazon founder’s $500 million yacht called Koru. (This is the same yacht with the wooden sculpture on the front that looks similar to Sanchez). Attached to the ship, there’s the symbol for Koru, which is Māori for loop or coil. It’s based on the spiral shape of an unfurling silver fern frond.

The symbol of Koru is special to Sanchez and Bezos. Koru symbolizes new beginnings: a phase of life, personal growth, change, and hope for the future. It’s the perfect symbol to represent a new relationship.

The couple visited France that weekend to attend the premiere of the Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon at the Cannes Film Festival. Sanchez and Bezos were spotted in France enjoying the premiere, alongside some PDA.

Sanchez and Bezos made their relationship public in January of 2019. It came after the announcement of Bezos’ divorce from wife of 25 years MacKenzie Scott. The two of them had four children together. Sanchez was also going through a divorce at the time from Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell after being together for 13 years.