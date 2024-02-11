Brylee Glenn's 23 points was one off her career-high and almost 18 more than her 5.7-point game average.

The Kansas State women's basketball team edged out Oklahoma State with a narrow one-point victory on Saturday, thanks to a standout performance from Brylee Glenn, who scored a season-high 23 points. This near career-best effort from Glenn, significantly above her average of 5.7 points per game, was crucial for the Wildcats, especially given the absence of All-America center Ayoka Lee due to injury.

Head coach Jeff Mittie praised Glenn's exceptional play, attributing her success to the space created by Oklahoma State's defensive strategy, which often left Glenn open.

“She had open looks, and that’s not easy to do,” Mittie said, as reported by Zach DeLoach of The Mercury. “ … Go do a shooting drill right now, and see how many open shots you make. And then do it in front of 7,000 or 8,000. I thought Brylee did a really good job of not always shooting when she was open because she could have taken 40 shots today. (Brylee Glenn did) a really good job of balancing that with our team.”

Glenn's scoring spree began late in the second quarter. By the end of the third, she had scored 21 of the Wildcats' 32 points since her first basket. Her performance was strengthened by teammates Serena Sundell, Gabby Gregory and Zyanna Walker, who contributed 16, 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Wildcats ready for Ayoka Lee's return

Despite the victory, Mittie acknowledged the team's defensive challenges, as Kansas State has conceded more than 60 points in recent games. However, the Wildcats' late-game defense was critical in regaining and maintaining their lead. The win keeps Kansas State in a strong position in the Big 12 standings, as they continue to adapt and compete without their leading scorer and rebounder, Ayoka Lee.

“Hey, look, 4-2 without (All-America center Ayoka) Lee in the Big 12 is pretty good,” Mittie. “ … We have a really good basketball team.”

Lee is on the brink of making her comeback after undergoing surgery Jan. 19 for a minor ankle fracture. As of Feb. 9, she had completed three weeks of a four-week rehabilitation timeline.

Before her injury, Lee was contributing season averages of 19.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

The Wildcats have managed a record of 21-3, including 10-2 in the Big 12, despite Lee's absence. They secured victories in their initial three games without her, notably defeating No. 18 Baylor on the road. However, they faced setbacks in their last two matches, falling to No. 24 Oklahoma and No. 7 Texas.