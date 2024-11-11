Doc Rivers came out of retirement for a chance to lead the Bucks to an NBA title alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, the team has rarely looked like a contender with him as head coach. Milwaukee posted an 18-2o record to close last season after Rivers took over for Adrian Griffin.

The Bucks have been the NBA's biggest disappointment to start 2024-25, posting a 2-8 record. Following the team's abysmal start, former NBA point guard Jeff Teague called out Rivers' motivation by comparing the coach to himself during his final seasons.

“You can’t fire Doc. You’ve already fired too many coaches. But Doc was never the answer for this team,” Teague said on the Club 520 Podcast. ” You need some guys to hold people accountable. I mean, Doc has made all this money, he’s chilling, he really don’t care. Doc is like me in my last couple of years in the league. Like, ‘Yeah, I’m just here for the check.'”

“If they lose and you fire me, I still get paid; I don’t care. Doc is what, 60-something years old? He doesn't give a damn, he’ll go play golf or something.”

After the Bucks traded most of their assets to acquire Damian Lillard, Rivers and his team face a troubling reality early this season.

Bucks facing uncertain future amid league-worst start

Rivers has struggled to recreate his success with the Boston Celtics during the latter half of his career. After winning a championship in 2007-08 and reaching the finals again in 2009-10, he has not returned to the series over the last 14 seasons. He spent stretches with the Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers before joining the Bucks.

It doesn't appear like he has a legitimate chance to rectify his coaching career with this Bucks squad. Milwaukee has looked like one of the NBA's worst defensive teams through 10 games, ranking 22nd while allowing 115.7 points per game.

With an aging core around Antetokounmpo, the Bucks have few avenues to improve this season. They don't own any draft picks, first or second-rounders, until 2031. Without touching their core four of Antetokounmpo, Lillard, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, their most valuable trade chips are Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton, both of which have struggled early this year.

Rivers' contract will pay him $40 million through the 2026-27 season. The Bucks are already paying Mike Budenholzer and Griffin after parting ways with both coaches over the last two seasons. If they were to fire Rivers, they would have three head coaches on their payroll as they look for a replacement.

The Bucks will have an opportunity to salvage their season over the next week. Four of their next five opponents are under .500, with matchups against the Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets, Houston Rockets, and Chicago Bulls on the horizon.