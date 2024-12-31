Former NBA star Jeff Teague is speaking out about the viral sexist comments a guest on his podcast made about Angel Reese and the WNBA. On Teague's “Club 520” podcast, which he cohosts with DJ Wells, and Bishop B Henn, they praised Reese and the work the WNBA is doing but their guest, Charleston White, spewed sexist comments that went viral.

“I think Angel Reese wanna sell p***y,” White said adding that she should “do OnlyFans” and “dunk in some panties.”

While White was the one to make the comments, the other hosts laughed and continued to carry on.

The moment occurred on a live episode of the podcast which aired on Monday, Dec. 30. Teague decided to respond to the backlash the following day.

“We had great times with Angel Reese,” Teague said in the next episode. “She's cool people. We don't even look at her like that. We see her as a little sister, a little homie.” He added that because the show was live, there was no control over the editing process and if it hadn't been live it would have never been aired due to the nature of White's comments.

“We have nothing but love for Angel Reese,” he continued. “She's a phenomenal player and an even better person.”

Angel Reese seemingly responds to Charleston White's comments

Social media was set ablaze following the release of White's podcast episode.

“The lames at the Club 520 Podcast thought Charleston White’s ignorant comments about Angel Reese were worthy enough to post,” one X user wrote. “Jeff Teague should be embarrassed. Imagine thinking this episode would lead to a collaboration with the WNBA. Nasty work.”

Another X user, posted a quote by the late Malcolm X on how Black women are treated in America.

“All ill say on the Charleston White appearance on the Jeff Teague podcast is Malcolm X words ring true “The most disrespected person in America is the Black woman. The most unprotected person in America is the Black woman. The most neglected person in America is the Black woman.”

While a formal statement from Reese has not been made public, the Chicago Sky rookie made a repost of a previous tweet on her account following the scrutiny from the “Club 520” podcast.

“protect young women in sports,” the April post read. So far, Reese has not made another post in relation to the backlash.