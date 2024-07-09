The Bachelorette is going international. The season 21 premiere kicked off last night (July 8) as it crowned Jenn Tran the new Bachelorette. The New Jersey native revealed at the end of the night that the season will take place in Melbourne Australia instead of the iconic Bachelorette mansion.

“I was so excited,” Jenn tells Entertainment Weekly about the surprise. “I’d been dying to go to Australia for so long, and so to finally be able to check something off my bucket list — and also, like, immediately, too. Usually you don’t travel 'til a couple of weeks into the season, so I was just so struck with surprise.”

The new country is giving Jenn and the contestants a beautiful destination to find love which has ignited some exciting — yet scary — dates.

“I was definitely pushed outside my comfort zone a lot throughout the season, including with the skydiving,” she confesses. “It's something that I've wanted to do, but wasn't sure I could do. I've always said if I was going to do it, someone's going to have to really push me out of there and, like, sedate me. But I was so happy that I finally got the courage to jump, and it was it was a really good moment.”

The dates she said did Melbourne justice and played to the culture of Down Under which could have not been replicated in the States.

“I think the dates that we had this season and the places that we traveled to really spoke to where we were. They weren't just dates that you could do anywhere,” she explains. “They were really dates that allowed us to get to know the country that we were in and the culture that we were exploring.”

Jenn Tran Shares Her Biggest Regret On The Bachelorette

While Jenn's season just started, she is recalling one big thing she does regret on the show.

“I don’t have regrets in any decisions that I made because I trusted myself very much, and I still do,” Jenn told former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe on her podcast Off The Vine. “I think everything happened the way it was supposed to. I think that I regret the steamy makeouts because my family will be watching.”

Warning season premiere spoiler ahead

Sam M. received the first kiss of the season — and hot makeout session — during the premiere episode. He also received the coveted first impression rose.

“I didn’t go into the night thinking, ‘I don’t want to kiss anyone.’ I went into the night knowing how this process works, how this journey works, how other Bachelor/ Bachelorettes have gone throughout their journeys, and, for me, a first kiss means a lot. And I need to be able to feel a certain level of comfortability with somebody,” Jenn explained her reasoning to Us Weekly. “And I need to be able to feel like our relationship is at that point for me to want to kiss you. I knew that it wasn’t going to be everybody on night one, and so I really just tried to listen to my gut and whoever I felt most comfortable with, I was like, ‘Yes, I’ll entertain it,’ but I knew I wasn’t going to kiss everybody.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 pm ET on ABC.