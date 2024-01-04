Jenna Ortega is reportedly in talks for Taika Waititi's next film, Klara and the Sun.

Taika Waititi's next film after Next Goal Wins could enlist Jenna Ortega.

A huge star

Jeff Sneider is reporting that Ortega is in talks for Waititi's next film, Klara and the Sun. This would be a huge get for Waititi's film, who is no stranger to landing A-listers in his projects. His last film, Next Goal Wins, featured Michael Fassbender, Will Arnett, Elizabeth Moss, and Kaitlyn Dever. Jojo Rabbit, his 2019 film, featured Scarlett Johansson, who gave an Oscar-nominated performance.

Klara and the Sun is a 2021 novel from Nobel Prize-winner Kazuo Ishiguro. The titular Klara character is an AF (Artificial Friend) who is chosen by a young sickly girl, Josie, to be her friend.

Taika Waititi is an acclaimed filmmaker who got his start by directing Eagle vs. Shark, Boy, What We Do in the Shadows, and Hunt for the Wilderpeople. He also made his way into blockbuster filmmaking, reviving the Thor franchise with Ragnarok and directing its follow-up, Love and Thunder. His latest film, Next Goal Wins, chronicled the American Samoa football club.

Between his Thor films, Waititi directed Jojo Rabbit. The film was an adaptation of Caging Skies and was a big hit for Searchlight, grossing $90 million at the box office. It was also up for several Oscars. Jojo Rabbit landed six nominations and took home Best Adapted Screenplay.

Jenna Ortega is one of the world's biggest stars. She is known for her role in the Scream franchise as Tara Carpenter and Wednesday as the titular role. Ortega got her start starring in Jane the Virgin, Elena of Avalor, Stuck in the Middle, and You. Some of her other film credits include The Fallout, Studio 666, and X. She will star in Tim Burton's long-awaited Beetlejuice 2 this year as well as Miller's Girl.