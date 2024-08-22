Jenna Ortega, the star of Netflix's hit series Wednesday, has recently stirred excitement among fans with a coy response regarding the possibility of another viral dance scene in the upcoming season, per Screenrant. The first season's dance sequence, which Ortega herself choreographed while under the weather, became a global sensation, inspiring countless imitations and cementing her portrayal of Wednesday Addams in pop culture history. As the cast and crew delve into filming the second season, Ortega’s reaction to questions about another dance moment has fans speculating that lightning might strike twice.

When asked if fans could expect another iconic dance in the sophomore season, Ortega’s response was both humorous and cryptic. “Oh my god. Well, not that I’m aware of… I’m not looking ahead at the schedule, but I fear maybe I’ll see something,” she remarked, her deadpan delivery echoing Wednesday’s distinct personality. This non-committal answer has sparked speculation that another show-stopping scene could be in the works, with Ortega potentially preparing to surprise fans once again.

Adding to the intrigue, Winona Ryder, Ortega's co-star in the upcoming Beetlejuice Beetlejuice movie, playfully chimed in, hinting that Ortega’s words might come back to haunt her, fueling further anticipation among Wednesday enthusiasts.

Sabrina Carpenter Collaboration Teases More Ortega Buzz

Beyond the Wednesday frenzy, Jenna Ortega is also making waves in the music world with a cameo in Sabrina Carpenter's upcoming music video, “Taste.” The teaser for the video, set to drop on August 23, has already created a buzz, showing Carpenter brandishing a knife as she encounters Ortega in a dramatic shower scene. The brief preview, dripping with tension and cinematic flair, has fans eagerly awaiting the full release.

“Taste” marks the third single from Carpenter’s highly anticipated sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet, which promises to be a bold addition to her discography. With Ortega’s rising star power and her growing list of high-profile collaborations, the video is set to be a major event in pop culture. As Ortega continues to juggle her roles in major film and television projects, her involvement in Carpenter’s video further solidifies her status as a multi-faceted talent on the rise.

Whether it’s making waves on screen or in music videos, Jenna Ortega continues to captivate audiences, leaving them guessing what she’ll do next—and keeping the door wide open for more viral moments.