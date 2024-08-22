“Please Please Please” singer Sabrina Carpenter will team with Jenna Ortega for her next music video.

In a short teaser for her music video for “Taste,” out on Friday, August 23, Ortega is revealed to star in it. The clip begins with Carpenter picking from an array of weapons on her bed, ultimately choosing a knife.

As she storms into a mansion, a shower turns on. Carpenter opens the curtain to reveal Ortega with a guy (presumably someone she had a romantic interest in). The scene feels straight out of Psycho as it cuts to Carpenter applying lipstick while using the knife as a mirror.

“Oh, I'll leave quite an impression,” she sings as the trailer ends.

Jenna Ortega is not the first Hollywood A-lister to be featured in one of Sabrina Carpenter's music videos. Carpenter's boyfriend Barry Keoghan previously starred in her video for “Please Please Please.”

What is Sabrina Carpenter's “Taste”?

“Taste” is the third single from Carpenters upcoming album, Short n' Sweet. It follows “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” and will come out on the same day as the album (August 23).

After starting her career on Disney Channel, Carpenter has become a big music star. She first gained notoriety for her starring role in Girl Meets World as Maya Hart. Carpenter starred in the show from 2014-17. She also had a leading voice role in Milo Murphy's Law from 2016-19.

Her first album, Eyes Wide Open, was released amidst her Disney Channel run in 2015. The following year, she released her second album, Evolution. Carpenter also released Singular: Act I and Singular: Act II in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

After a few years away, Carpenter released her fifth album, Emails I Can't Send, in 2022. She embarked on her fourth headlining concert tour in support of the album.

Additionally, Carpenter has opened for several high-profile artists. She opened for Ariana Grande and the Vamps in 2017. In 2023 and 2024, she opened for Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour several times.

In 2024, Carpenter will embark on the Short n' Sweet Tour. It is the first arena tour of her career and will begin with a show in Columbus, Ohio, on September 23. The tour will consist of 47 shows and is set to conclude on March 26, 2025.

Who is Jenna Ortega?

Similarly, Ortega gained fame for her role in a Disney Channel series. She first starred in the CW's Jane the Virgin from 2014-19. Ortega then starred in Disney Channel's Stuck in the Middle from 2016-18. She also starred in an animated Disney Channel series, Elena of Avator, from 2016 to 2020.

After having small roles in Iron Man 3 and Insidious: Chapter 2, Ortega began getting leading roles in The Fallout and Scream (2022). 2022 was a breakout year for Ortega, who opened the year with Scream before leading Studio 666, X, and American Carnage. That fall, she starred in the first season of Wednesday for Netflix.

She has since starred in Scream VI, Finestkind, Miller's Girl, and Winter Spring Summer of Fall. Coming up, Ortega will star in Tim Burton's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The sequel stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara.