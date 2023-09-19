Spanish football star Jenni Hermoso has voiced her criticism of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) for her exclusion from the Spanish national team, reported by GOAL. Hermoso, a World Cup winner, is among a group of players who have withdrawn themselves from consideration for national team call-ups.

This decision comes in the aftermath of a controversial incident during the medal ceremony following Spain's 1-0 victory over England in the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia. Former RFEF president Luis Rubiales kissed Hermoso during the ceremony, and this incident led to various players, including all 23 members of the 2023 World Cup-winning squad, indicating that they would not represent the national team as long as Rubiales remained in charge. Rubiales subsequently resigned from his post, but tensions persist.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

New head coach Montse Tome, who has replaced Jorge Vilda, has included 15 of the previously unavailable players in her squad for a UEFA Nations League match against Sweden. However, Hermoso has not been called up.

Tome stated during a press conference, “We stand with Jenni… we believe that the best way to protect her is like this, but we are counting on Jenni.”

In response, Hermoso released a statement on social media expressing her surprise at the selection of certain players and questioning the RFEF's motives. She particularly challenged the notion of being excluded for her protection and asked, “Protect me from what? And from whom?”

Jenni Hermoso also alleged that the players saw this as a “strategy of division and manipulation” and accused the RFEF of attempting to intimidate and threaten them with legal consequences and economic sanctions.

The players refusing to participate in the national team risk facing fines of up to €30,000 and suspensions of their federation licenses for a period ranging from two to 15 years, according to Spain's Sports Act. The head of Spain's government national sports agency, Victor Francos, has emphasized that the government may need to apply the law if the players do not report for duty.