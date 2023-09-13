Former Spanish football federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales has declined to apologize to Jenni Hermoso, maintaining that the kiss incident after Spain's Women's World Cup win was “mutual” and that the “truth will come out.”, reported by GOAL. Rubiales resigned from his position following weeks of criticism and calls for him to step down.

The controversy arose after Spain's 1-0 Women's World Cup final victory over England on August 20 when Rubiales kissed forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips. Hermoso later stated that the kiss was not consensual. The incident led to prosecutors in Spain opening a case against Rubiales for “the crimes of sexual assault and coercion,” and he is set to testify as a defendant on Friday.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

During an interview on TalkTV, Rubiales insisted that the kiss was a “spontaneous act” driven by the emotion of the moment and happiness, asserting that both parties consented to it. He also expressed confidence that the truth would eventually emerge.

When questioned repeatedly about whether he would personally apologize to Hermoso, Rubiales reiterated his stance, saying, “So what we had is a spontaneous act, a mutual act, an act that both consented to.” He also added that his focus was on defending his dignity.

Rubiales further claimed that he would have acted the same way toward the men's team in similar situations. He noted that such gestures were common during his playing days, especially during moments of achievement or celebration.

While facing legal proceedings, Rubiales remained confident and relaxed about the situation, emphasizing his belief in a favorable outcome. He stated, “I am a lawyer, I am a Spanish citizen, I have been through many processes, criminal as well, and nothing has ever stuck.”

As this case unfolds, it remains a subject of significant public interest and debate, both within Spain and internationally, as discussions about consent, boundaries, and appropriate behavior continue.