Former Spain captain Vero Boquete believes that Luis Rubiales‘ resignation as the president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) following the Women's World Cup could lead to meaningful change and serve as a turning point for the women's game, reported by GOAL.

Rubiales faced severe criticism for his actions during Spain's 2023 Women's World Cup final victory over England. Following the win, he planted a controversial kiss on player Jenni Hermoso during the trophy ceremony and was later seen making an inappropriate gesture in the stands as the team celebrated their triumph. Hermoso later stated that the kiss was not consensual, leading to further controversy.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In response to the controversy, FIFA suspended Rubiales for 90 days and launched an investigation into his behavior. The Spanish prosecutor also filed a lawsuit against Rubiales, potentially subjecting him to criminal charges.

Amid mounting pressure and legal proceedings, Rubiales stepped down from his position as RFEF president and resigned from UEFA‘s executive committee. UEFA released a statement thanking him for his years of service but refrained from further comment due to the ongoing legal matters.

Speaking on the potential impact of Rubiales' departure, Boquete expressed her hope for positive change. She believes that the recent turmoil could serve as a catalyst for improvements within the women's football landscape.

“What happened in the last three weeks is a mess, but at the same time it can be the right push,” Boquete stated. “How you use a bad situation, bad actions, to change something for good? We have the opportunity here.”

With Luis Rubiales' resignation, a new era led by the first female manager of the Spain women's team, Montse Tome, offers hope for change and player empowerment.