Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish Football Federation, has taken a new approach in the ongoing controversy surrounding his kiss with Jenni Hermoso during the Women's World Cup final, reported by goal.com. Rubiales has sent a video to FIFA in an attempt to show Hermoso seemingly joking about the incident.

The incident in question occurred after Spain's victory over England in the Women's World Cup final. Rubiales kissed Hermoso without her consent, sparking a wave of controversy. Hermoso later expressed her discomfort with the kiss, and a total of 81 players declared their refusal to play for the Spanish national team until Rubiales is removed from his position.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Rubiales has consistently maintained that the kiss was consensual, a claim that has not been widely accepted. Amid the ongoing investigation into his conduct, a new development has emerged. Footage from the Spanish team bus depicts Jenni Hermoso apparently laughing at social media memes related to the kiss. She can be seen sharing a screenshot of the incident and comparing it to the famous image of Iker Casillas kissing reporter Sara Carbonero after Spain's men's team won the 2010 World Cup.

The video shows Rubiales boarding the bus, and the team members seem to be singing the Spanish word “beso,” which translates to “kiss.”

In response to the escalating situation, Luis Rubiales has been suspended by FIFA. In his effort to defend himself, he has forwarded the video to the global football governing body. This move marks a new chapter in a saga that has captured the attention of the Spanish public and dominated news headlines. The consequences of Rubiales sending the video to FIFA remain uncertain, and the organization's response will likely influence the resolution of this high-profile case.