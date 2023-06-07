The Morning Show Season 3 hasn't come out yet, but the series' star Jennifer Aniston has begun teasing what's to come in the forthcoming season of the hit Apple TV+ show.

Speaking to People Magazine, Aniston teased that the third season of The Morning Show is “a good, juicy one.”

She continued, “Everybody's getting in trouble. Everybody has a secret. And everyone's just walking the line. It's a lot more sensual this year.”

The Morning Show has been a staple of Apple TV+ programming since it launched in 2019. Anniston plays Alexandra Levy, co-host of the fictional news show. Reese Witherspoon also stars in the series as Bradley Jackson, co-host of the show. The series is filled with A-listers such as Mark Duplass, Steve Carrell, Jon Hamm (in Season 3), and more. The first two seasons have garnered 11 Emmy nominations and one win (that being Billy Crudup for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series).

Even before the third season came out, Apple announced that they have renewed the series for a fourth season. So it appears that the streamer is just as confident as Aniston in the upcoming third season.

Jennifer Aniston is a pop culture icon who gained fame as Rachel on Friends. She would then appear in the likes of We're the Millers, Cake, and the Horrible Bosses series after her Friends success. In recent years, has been slightly selective in her projects. Her last two feature film credits are Murder Mystery and Murder Mystery 2 — the Netflix comedy series with Adam Sandler.

The Morning Show Season 3 will be released in 2023.