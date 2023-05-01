The Morning Show Season 3 hasn’t even premiered yet, but that hasn’t stopped Apple from renewing the popular show for a fourth season.

Apple announced on May 1 that The Morning Show will be getting a fourth season. While that may not be surprising, this news comes months before the Season 3 premiere on Apple TV+.

Created by Jay Carson and inspired by the book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV, The Morning Show portrays life on the set of a network morning news program. The #MeToo movement is featured in the show, which gives the show a sense of relevancy.

The series is executive produced by stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, Mimi Leder (who has also directed episodes of the series), and Charlotte Stoudt (who is the showrunner). The Morning Show is a Media Res, Hello Sunshine, and Echo Films production.

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston once again return to the series for the third season and have added some more A-listers including Jon Hamm, Nicole Beharie, Tig Notaro, Stephen Fry, and Natalie Morales. Julianna Margulies will return in Season 3.

The Morning Show has been a part of Apple TV+’s programming since day one, premiering on November 1, 2019, along with For All Mankind and See. It was the streamer’s first drama series and has continued on in the years since and has been nominated for 11 Emmys — winning one.

Clearly, Apple has a lot of faith in The Morning Show to continue its impressive run as one of its staple shows. We’ll have to wait until the fall to see where the story goes next and even longer before the fourth season.

The Morning Show Season 3 will premiere in the fall on Apple TV+.