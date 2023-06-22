When Jennifer Coolidge was first offered a role in the hit HBO series The White Lotus, she actually declined. The creator of the show Mike White called her up one day in the midst of the pandemic to ask her, and she said no. The reason she declined “the role of her dreams” was because of the beach setting, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“Mike and I were going to do another show, which had been turned down by a lot of people, and he mentioned he was going to write [his next] show about rich people on vacation, but I never heard anything more about it,” Jennifer Coolidge said. “Then we were like six months into COVID, and I’d been locked up in my house in New Orleans just pigging out on these vegan pizzas. A good friend and I were doing two at breakfast, two at lunch and two at dinner.”

“We were in COVID, no one knew I’d be getting a call going, ‘Hey Jennifer, my show got greenlit, let’s go do it. And it’s all going to be on a beach in bathing suits!' So, I was just like, ‘No, I’m not doing this,' but I didn’t tell Mike I wasn’t doing it. I just said, ‘Oh, that’s so nice, Mike. God, congratulations.'”

But she still didn't want to be on The White Lotus: “But I still wasn’t going to do it, and I think this happens to actresses a lot. You sit around and bitch your whole life that you’ve never been given the role of your dreams, and then when it comes, you’re like, ‘Yeah, I can’t do it. I ate a bunch of pizza.' You can ruin it,” she said. “And thank God I have a bestie that just caught on to my bullcrap.”

“Yeah, and look, they have Sydney Sweeney and Alexandra Daddario to wear those bathing suits, I don’t know what I was thinking. I don’t know, it was self-hate and not being prepared,” she concluded.