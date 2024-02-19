Not all NBA fans loved Jennifer Hudson's performance.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game in Indiana has stars from different realms converging at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and that includes singer Jennifer Hudson, who performed at the halftime break of the All-Star Weekend's main event. However, a lot of fans were confused over the NBA's decision to go with Hudson, of all people.

“Jennifer Hudson is a great singer.. but NBA all star game halftime performer? 🥴🤔 two different audiences maybe,” said a bewildered @esteban_287.

Who booked Jennifer Hudson pic.twitter.com/UlY2OUVJ2A — Pay 💰Attention (@dot5_) February 19, 2024

Jennifer Hudson as the halftime performer pic.twitter.com/gJftf8HNkS — Regina Phalange (@sdhiggins) February 19, 2024

Many NBA fans thought that the league failed in selecting the right performer for the halftime show, believing that it had plenty of options to go with. Jennifer Hudson, however, isn't just a regular performer. She is a two-time Grammy winner and only one of the few artists in history to have a Grammy and a Tony Award. That certainly deserves some respect.

Jennifer Hudson as halftime performer of nba all star game 2024 when we got 21 savage/post Malone last year pic.twitter.com/VlKKsrtg5A — 〽️ichael (@MikeP23_) February 19, 2024

Who the fuck decided on Jennifer Hudson for the halftime show pic.twitter.com/ogEhde8sgw — Mack (@Thatguyyytre10) February 19, 2024

#NBAAllStar2024 Candace Parker said all them accolades, hyped me up, then said … Jennifer Hudson pic.twitter.com/6LKZRHLkjE — PrestoE (@PrestoE87) February 19, 2024

Not finna listen to Jennifer Hudson screaming ass sing for a half time show pic.twitter.com/pu1tH7hxfI — SayGoDeeJay 😂💪🏾💯 (@thatguydeejay) February 19, 2024

Well, whether they loved it or not, NBA fans just had to sit back and watch Jennifer Hudson during the break. Either way, LeBron James, Damian Lillard, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the rest of the NBA All-Stars would come out of the tunnel after the break to entertain the crowd in attendance and the millions watching the game from all over the world. At the end of the day, it's the NBA All-Star Game that many will remember the weekend for the most.

As for the game itself, the Eastern All-Stars defeated their West counterparts to the tune of a 211-186 score. Lillard led the way for the East with 39 points, while Jaylen Brown came off the bench and fired 36 points.