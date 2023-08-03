Jennifer Hudson is setting the record straight. The EGOT recipient was asked by TMZ on the street if she is dating the fellow Chicagoan.

“Rumors say a lot of things,” Jennifer Hudson responded about the possible romance between the two. “But he’s a beautiful man, I will give you that. That's for certain.”

The TMZ reporter even said “cute couple,” to the actress to which she simply replied, “Thank you.”

The two were reportedly spotted together in Philadelphia and Chicago in 2022. However, the talk show host let it be known why they were hanging out in her interview with Entertainment Tonight in September.

“People create their narratives of it and it's like, okay, you know, how you feel,” she said when asked about the rumors. “We shot a film together and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments.”

The film Hudson was referring to is Breathe which was announced last year. The action-thriller from Stefon Bristol also stars Milla Jovovich, Sam Worthington and Quvenzhané Wallis. Common and Hudson play husband and wife in the film, as the earth is uninhabitable due to a lack of oxygen. They must live underground and use an oxygen suit to survive, per Variety. Wallis plays their daughter Zora in the film.

However, the rumors continued to fuel when the “Respect” actress wished him a Happy Birthday in March.

“Team Jhud pls help me wish one of the brightest lights, a Chicago and hip hop legend, the one and only @common a very happy birthday on today,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

He reposted the photo adding, “Thank You!”

Common has not responded to the dating rumors.