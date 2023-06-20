Jennifer Lawrence will soon star in the comedy No Hard Feelings, in which she plays a young adult “dating” an awkward teenager. However, prior to the film, she hadn't really done a comedy (I guess she doesn't consider Don't Look Up a comedy), and the actress has revealed the crazy reason for that.

Speaking to fellow actress Cameron Diaz for Interview Magazine, Lawrence was complimented and told that she was “born to do” hard-R-rated comedies such as No Hard Feelings. Diaz went so far as to call it her “sweet spot.”

However, if this was her sweet spot, Lawrence revealed that she doesn't want to relinquish it. “Whatever I was feeling while making that movie, if that's my sweet spot, then I don't ever want to do anything else,” she said.

She continued, “It was a blast. I've always wanted to do comedy and I've been asked a million times.”

But if she's been offered so many comedy films, why hasn't she ever taken one of the roles?

“I was never against it, but you've seen the movies that come out. I don't want to name anything specifically, but there hasn't been anything that funny,” Lawrence confessed (and Diaz agreed).

In the case of No Hard Feelings, Lawrence felt that this was the one: “I'd read these comedies and nothing made me laugh out loud or really moved me. Then I read this script, and I had never read anything so funny. I know Gene [Stupnitsky, No Hard Feelings director], so I know how funny he is.”

According to Lawrence, even Stupnitsky's alternate lines were jokes would “knock the wind” out of her.

No Hard Feelings follows a young woman named Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence) who faces bankruptcy and loses her car as a result. Desperate for a set of wheels, she accepts a Craigslist ad made by two parents who want someone to “date” their young 19-year-old son, Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman). Matthew Broderick, Laura Benati, and Natalie Morales also star in the film.

No Hard Feelings will be released on June 23.