Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman starred in the romantic comedy No Hard Feelings. The title and sentiment hold true to the nude scene the actors shared. Both of them shared their experiences during the un-clothed scene, per People.

Lawrence opened up first, sharing how she needed a second first. “I took a deep breath and then I disrobed.”

Feldman agreed with her. He acknowledged it was weird to be on camera nude, with everyone watching you. He said it was “definitely a weird and uncomfortable thing to do for any human being on the planet Earth.”

“But it was so incredibly safe,” he added, which made the experience a little less awkward. “Everyone was so kind, constantly checking in that we were okay.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

No Hard Feelings is a romantic comedy that follows a young woman named Maddie, who's in some financial trouble. To ail her problem, she finds a Craigslist ad from two “wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to ‘date' their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college,” reads the film's synopsis. “To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing.”

The actors' nude scene comes about when Maddie and Percy go skinny-dipping at night. Unfortunately for them, and hilariously for viewers, their clothes are stolen. At some point, Percy ends up clinging to the hood of a car. “I never second guessed it,” Feldman said. “Much like everything in this movie, you just have to do it, and then it will be done.”

“Because you're being forced to,” Lawrence replied.

Lawrence was drawn to the film for it's awkwardness. “I guess I like cringe humor,” she said. “I do like the idea of comedy that makes people uncomfortable. I love when people are watching through their hands, through their fingers. Nothing makes me happier.”

See Andrew Barth Feldman and Jennifer Lawrence in No Hard Feelings in theaters June 23.