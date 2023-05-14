Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

Well, that’s a scary sight to see. After a relatively successful NBA career, Jeremy Lin has found success playing in Taiwan’s P+ League. Unfortunately, Lin suffered one of the scariest types of injury in sports: a head injury. During one of his games in Taiwan, Lin received an inadvertent elbow from former Brooklyn Nets teammate Chris McCollough. The blow shook Lin, with his fingers going into the dreaded fencing position. (video via ClutchPoints)

Jeremy Lin suffered a head injury during a game in Taiwan after being elbowed in the face and hitting his head on the court. Lin was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. Prayers up for Jeremy 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SDt5w2KlXv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 14, 2023

Thankfully, Jeremy Lin was able to get up and leave the court with assistance. Still, blows like that are terrifying to see. None of this is McCollough’s fault: it was a honest attempt at a rebound that went awry.

Jeremy Lin will likely be monitored closely for a possible concussion after this accidental hit. The “fencing” position (arms outstretched and fingers curling up) is a clear sign of a traumatic brain injury. The most notable recent instance of this happening was in the NFL, when Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered a serious concussion in Week 4 of the 2022 season.

The injury to Lin comes at the heels of another NBA player taking an elbow to the head. Game 5 of the Lakers-Warriors series saw Anthony Davis take an accidental elbow to the temple from Kevon Looney. While Davis didn’t go into the fencing position like Lin, the star center was clearly dazed and disoriented after the hit.

Here’s to hoping that Jeremy Lin recovers fully from this scary injury. Head injuries are no joke, and if left unchecked, could be life-altering.