Jeremy Renner’s first interview since his scary snowplow accident that occurred on New Year’s has officially been set. Current ABC News contributor and legendary journalist Diane Sawyer will interview him in an hour-long special that will give insight into the accident and the recovery, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The trailer for the special shows Renner at his most vulnerable, including a haunting 911 call made at the time of the accident. There are plenty of photos and videos from his recovery that really give a peek behind the curtain and show the amazing progress he made over the past few months.

And despite circumstances that would be too much for many to overcome, “I’d do it again,” said Renner, because of his love for his nephew.

Renner is an Academy Award-nominated actor for turns in the likes of The Hurt Locker — which did win Best Picture at the Oscars the year it was nominated — and The Town. He has also been a mainstay in the MCU since the very first Thor film in 2011 as Clint Barton/Hawkeye. He would go on to make a number of appearances in various solo films and every Avengers film. He got to lead his own show, Hawkeye, on Disney+ where he co-starred alongside Hailee Steinfeld. Most recently, Renner could be seen in the lead role of Mayor of Kingstown for Paramount+.

Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview — A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph will air on ABC on April 6 at 10 p.m. ET and will stream on Hulu the next day.