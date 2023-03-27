Jeremy Renner, known for his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is making progress in his recovery following the snowplow accident that left him with over 30 broken bones earlier this year, Deadline confirms. The actor recently shared a video on Instagram where he’s seen walking again, even if it’s with the help of technology. In the clip, Renner is on an anti-gravity treadmill, with a person explaining that he is doing all of “the walking motion” by himself. The treadmill helps build his strength, and he is only feeling 40% of his weight on it.

Renner’s accident occurred while he was plowing snow, and he was airlifted to the hospital after receiving “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries,” Deadline confirms. First reports had Jeremy Renner in “critical condition” but after surgery, he reappeared on social media thanking everyone for their thoughts during this difficult process. Renner’s recovery has been ongoing, and he has been regularly updating fans on his progress on social media.

One of Renner’s last major updates on his recovery came on Instagram in late February when he shared a video of himself pedaling on a fitness machine, with the caption “Whatever it Takes,” referencing a line from his Marvel costar Chris Evans in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. He has also been working on his Disney+ series Rennervations, checking in with fans and thanking them for their patience as he focuses on himself.

Renner has been making progress in his recovery, and the recent video of him walking is a promising sign. The actor’s positive attitude and determination have been an inspiration to many, as he works to regain his strength and mobility. Despite the challenges he has faced, Renner remains grateful for the support he has received from his family, friends, and fans, and has expressed his appreciation for their love and kindness.