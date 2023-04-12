Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s talk show on Monday to discuss the snowplow accident that nearly took his life. The actor got struck by a snowcat which shattered 35 bones in his body. Renner limped onto the show using a cane to support himself and revealed to Kimmel just how lucky he is to be alive after the accident, TMZ reveals.

“It’s like a giant metal-like cookie roller, right? And it just missed every vertebra, did not hit any organs, membrane did not swell – my eye did pop out, that’s weird. But I got pretty lucky that none of the organs got messed up,” Renner said.

According to Renner’s nephew, who witnessed the incident, he saw Renner under the snowplow in a pool of blood coming from his head and feared that he was dead.

Renner also revealed that he remembered everything for 45 minutes after the accident, but then his memory went blank once he was transported to the first of two hospitals. He said doctors jammed an “emergency knife” into his chest and “I was like, “I got to go to sleep.”

Dr. Christopher Vincent, a chiropractic sports physician, said Renner was lucky to be alive as the snowplow came ‘within millimeters of hitting a vital organ or major nerve’. He added that Renner was unlucky to have such a tragic injury but also lucky that the injuries were where they are.

Despite the severity of his injuries, Renner appeared in good spirits on the show and expressed gratitude for his second chance at life. He also gave a shoutout to the first responders who saved his life, saying, “I’m just really grateful for them.”