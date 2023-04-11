Jeremy Renner opened up about the sweet gesture that his Avengers co-star, Paul Rudd, did for him while he was recovering from a snowplow accident earlier this year. During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Renner shared that Rudd sent him a fake Cameo video, where the Ant-Man actor pretended to record a personalized message for Renner as if it were a paid Cameo video, Yahoo reports.

Jeremy Renner recounted how Paul Rudd visited him at the hospital a couple of times and made his day with his comedic presence. But the highlight of Rudd’s support came in the form of the video message, which Rudd sent as a cheerful surprise. The hilarious video featured Rudd in a large room, with the Cameo logo displayed in the bottom left corner of the screen, and Rudd holding his camera at an awkward angle.

“Hi Jerry, I hear you’re a little banged up. Got in a fight with a snowblower apparently?” Rudd said in the fake Cameo video. “Anyway, I just wanted to send this video. It’s really from the heart. I hope you’re feeling better. Sounds like you are. Apparently, you’re a pretty tough guy. Maybe I’ll get to meet you one day. Wouldn’t that be something?”

Renner revealed that he never asked Rudd to make the video and that it was an unexpected yet delightful surprise. He praised Rudd as one of the funniest guys around and emphasized how his presence made his day better during his recovery.

The actor also shared that he’s doing much better and is walking well enough to participate in a small press tour for his new Disney+ series, Rennervations. The series features Renner taking on home renovation projects with his friend and contractor, Jeff, and exploring the bond between people and their homes.

Despite the harrowing incident, Renner seems to be in good spirits and has the support of his fellow Avengers co-stars, including Rudd, who went out of his way to bring some laughter into Renner’s life while he was recovering.