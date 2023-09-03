Super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo doesn't see size being an issue when he fights Canelo Alvarez.

Charlo will make the move up two weight classes when he fights the Mexican superstar for all the super middleweight titles on Sept. 30 in Las Vegas.

Although many believe Charlo won't be affected as much by the jump in weight classes given his size, there are some who feel a 14-pound difference will be too much especially with Alvarez having a power advantage and way more experience competing at the weight.

The American, however, disagrees and believes the fact that he can make 154 masks his true size.

“I’m just naturally a big motherf****r,” Charlo said on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast (via Boxing Scene). “Straight up. I’m not a little guy. The world of boxing only see me when I weigh in, when I’m fighting and s**t.

“They don’t know my real size. Six feet. They don’t know I can fill out and beat a naturally bigger guy in that ring. Like I’m saying, just because I’m super welterweight when I fight, I go down to make that weight.”

Charlo did decline to mention what weight he walks around at, but noted that he's active and always stays in shape. He also revealed he plans on not only adding muscle mass, but working even more on his agility and speed.

“I keep that undisclosed,” Charlo added of his walk-around weight. “I don’t get that big (200 pounds), not at all. I stay in shape, I stay active. But I can range, especially going into a fight like this. I can get big. Sometime coach says, ‘Hey, you looking a little thick, you looking a little heavy.’ But it is what it is.

“In this fight, I put on muscle mass, I put on speed, I’m doing things that work on my agility. I’m good.”

The winner of the fight, especially if it's Alvarez, could end up facing undisputed welterweight champion Terence Crawford next as the latter aims to become undisputed in a historic third division — provided he gets past Errol Spence Jr. in their proposed rematch first.

Charlo has also been slated to fight Crawford, but a win for him complicates matters as he will more than likely be stripped of one of his 154-pound titles — no longer making him undisputed — while Alvarez will more than likely activate his rematch clause should he lose.