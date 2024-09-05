Jerod Mayo's net worth in 2024 is $16 million. After Bill Belichick's departure as head coach, Mayo will take on the near-impossible task of leading the New England Patriots. Let's look at Jerod Mayo's net worth in 2024.

What is Jerod Mayo's net worth in 2024?: $16 million (estimate)

Jerod Mayo's net worth in 2024 sits at about $16 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Mayo was born in Hampton, Virginia, and attended Kecoughtan High School. He starred on the school's football team, recording 110 tackles and two interceptions and gaining 1,245 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in his senior season. Mayo was a four-star recruit and the eleventh-best outside linebacker in the country. He chose to attend the University of Tennessee.

Jerod Mayo's college career

Mayo redshirted in his freshman season, which led him to appear in six games at the outside linebacker position in his first year of playing. Mayo did enough in his limited playing time to earn a spot in the starting lineup for his sophomore season, starting 11 games at weakside outside linebacker.

He was third on the team with 83 tackles, including five sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss, and a quarterback pressure. Rivals.com named Mayo to the All-American Second Team in his first year as a starter.

Mayo was now one of the leaders of the Volunteers' defense. He moved to middle linebacker for his junior season and started in all 14 games.

Mayo had 140 tackles, the most by a Tennessee defender since Earnest Fields in 1990. He also had 1.5 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss, and a 34-yard pick-six. Mayo earned an All-SEC First Team honor before forgoing the rest of his college eligibility to enter the 2008 NFL Draft.

Mayo was a top prospect for the draft, which led Belichick and the Patriots to draft him 10th overall. He was the second linebacker taken, with Keith Rivers going before him.

Jerod Mayo's professional playing career

The Patriots signed Mayo to a five-year contract worth $18.9 million. He was the only rookie to start Week 1 for the Patriots and played every snap for the defense. He finished the season with 128 total tackles and a forced fumble and won Defensive Rookie of the Year in a near-unanimous vote. Mayo received 49 of 50 votes, with Rivers receiving the other.

Mayo had another solid season in 2009 despite injuring his knee in the season's first game. However, he received the honor of his career in 2010 when Belichick made him a defensive captain. He finished the season with an astonishing 175 tackles, which led the league. Mayo also added two sacks and a forced fumble. He signed a three-year, $8.4 million contract before the 2010 season.

Mayo and the Patriots made the Super Bowl in 2011 but lost to the New York Giants in the big game. The Patriots gave Mayo an extraordinary raise before the 2011 season, handing him a seven-year, $49.8 million extension with $25 million guaranteed.

They wouldn't get another chance to win one until 2014, when the Patriots survived a late Seattle Seahawks drive to win Super Bowl XLIX. Mayo was not part of that game, as he tore his patellar tendon in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills.

Mayo took a back seat to Dont'a Hightower and Jamie Collins for the 2015 season. He missed the AFC Championship Game because of a shoulder injury and announced his retirement after eight seasons. The injuries caught up to Mayo in the twilight of his career, but he couldn't stay away from the sport.

Jerod Mayo's coaching career

The Patriots didn't let Mayo sit around in retirement for long. They hired him as their new inside linebackers coach on March 27, 2019. Mayo stayed on Belichick's staff until he and the Patriots agreed to part ways after the disappointing 2023 season.

Mayo immediately emerged as a frontrunner for the head-coaching job. However, more established coaches took interviews making it seem like Mayo may not be the choice.

The Patriots announced Mayo as the 15th head coach in franchise history on January 12, 2024. He was also their first Black head coach and the second member of the Patriots' 2008 draft class to become an NFL head coach. Mayo also held the distinction of being the youngest head coach in the NFL until the Seahawks hired Mike Macdonald a few weeks later.

Jerod Mayo's personal life

Mayo's wife is Chantel Mayo, and the couple share three daughters and a son. They live in North Attleboro, Massachusetts. Mayo is also part of a big family, with four brothers and two sisters.

His younger brothers followed in Mayo's footsteps in the football world, with Deron playing in the Canadian Football League. He is also part of Jerod's staff as the Patriots' head strength and conditioning coach.

Jerod's brother Derek also played college football, winning an NCAA Football Championship Subdivision title in 2008 with Richmond.