A new teaser for upcoming 2024 features that Netflix released has a glimpse of Jerry Seinfeld's upcoming movie Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story.

It's a comedic ode to the delicious breakfast treat that we know and love. The Hollywood Reporter states this will be the actor's feature directorial debut.

Jerry Seinfeld's new Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story first look

Unfrosted will star Seinfeld, Mellisa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, James Marsden, and Jim Gaffigan.

The movie's official logline reads, “Kellogg's and Post, sworn cereal rivals, race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever. A tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar, and menacing milkmen.” It's set to occur in 1963 in Michigan, where the cereal manufacturers are based.

The teaser shows a huge lineup of upcoming shows and films for Netflix. It includes Back In Action, Rebel Moon: Part 2, Outer Banks, The Union, Bridgerton, The Diplomat, Cobra Kai, Sweet Tooth, and many more.

As for Seinfeld's movie clip, the actor says, “A dessert for breakfast.” It's followed by Schumer saying, “There's always a surprise inside the box.”

The script for the new movie was written by Seinfeld and Spike Feresten, Andy Robin, and Barry Marder.

As for how it came about, he spoke with Deadline about the film. “Stuck at home watching endless sad faces on TV, I thought this would be a good time to make something based on pure silliness,” Seinfeld said. “So we took my Pop-Tart stand-up bit from my last Netflix special and exploded it into a giant, crazy comedy movie.”

Watch Jerry Seinfeld on Netflix in Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, May 3.