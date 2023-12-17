If the Jets win, will Aaron Rodgers get in?

The New York Jets are in a tricky situation towards the end of the 2023-24 NFL season. The Jets are 5-8 and third in the AFC East, but word has spread that Aaron Rodgers could soon return to the team from his Achilles injury. Both Rodgers and New York are aware of the risk of bringing him back at this point in the season, but the Jets can make the decision easier by completing this one task.

Aaron Rodgers' return from Achilles injury in 2023 could be swift if the Jets can win

Rodgers has been cleared to practice and could be swiftly cleared to play in a game. However, New York's late-season trajectory of success will largely impact the decision for him to return. If the Jets can manage to win soon, Rodgers' voice will be loud in an attempt to quickly get back on the field, per Ian Rapoport.

It would be hard to keep Rodgers on the sidelines if the Jets found a way to squeeze into the NFL Playoffs.

The Jets have an opportunity to make a Rodgers comeback worth it in their Week 15 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Miami is an offensive powerhouse and leads the division standings, but New York is still capable of getting an upset win.

After all, the Jets are coming off an impressive 30-6 win against a competitive Houston Texans team in Week 14. If New York can ride the momentum of their last game into Miami, they will have a chance. Plus, the added motivation of an Aaron Rodgers return should them an extra boost.

Nevertheless, the Jets will continue to carefully evaluate Rodgers and their team's situation to ensure the veteran QB's return is safe and impactful. Still, can New York find a way to go on a late-season winning streak and climb the AFC East?