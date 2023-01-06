By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Winnipeg Jets forward Blake Wheeler’s injury is enough to make anyone cringe, and the fact that he actually stayed in the game and played through it makes things even crazier.

On Dec. 15, Wheeler was hit by a shot from Jets All-Star defenseman Josh Morrisey. The shot ruptured Wheeler’s testicle, an injury that has kept him sidelined since. However, the former Jets captain didn’t exit the game after taking the puck to the family jewels. Instead, he soldiered on and remained in the game before being placed on IR later that week.

Despite the severity and purely unfortunate nature of his injury, Wheeler is making a faster-than-anticipated recovery, and could be back on the ice for the Jets in the near future, according to The Athletic’s Murat Ates.

Via The Athletic:

“Blake Wheeler ruptured a testicle after being struck by a Josh Morrissey shot against Nashville on Dec. 15 and finished the game. The next day, upon learning that his situation required a medical procedure, Wheeler received the attention he required and was given the prognosis, relayed to media via Rick Bowness, of ‘probably at least four weeks.’

That was three weeks ago.

Now, a much-fast-than-expected recovery gives Wheeler the opportunity to join Nikolaj Ehlers, Cole Perfetti and Nate Schmidt in the march from Winnipeg’s recovery room to its active roster.”

The Jets have managed to stay afloat despite a multitude of injuries, and Wheeler is set to join some key teammates in their return to action in the near future.

To put it simply, Wheeler appears, by all accounts, to be built different. This isn’t the first injury he’s played through in recent years, though it’s certainly the most shocking. In 2021, Wheeler played through cracked ribs, another indication of his unmatched toughness. Playing through a ruptured testicle is a different extreme, and while it did knock him out for three weeks, he’s stunningly ahead of his expected timetable when it comes to his recovery.

A truly stunning update on Blake Wheeler, who apparently does not feel pain as most humans do.