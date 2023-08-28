Dalvin Cook has high expectations of what he and Breece Hall can accomplish together this season with the New York Jets.

“Pairing us up is going to be something to watch this year,” the running back said Monday on the Pat McAfee Show.

"Breece Hall is a worker and we know the talent that he brings to the field.. I think pairing us up is gonna be something to watch this season" ~ @dalvincook #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/AXefek8gkk — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 28, 2023

Cook signed a one-year contract with the Jets two weeks ago. He’s expected to share lead duties in the backfield with Hall, the second-year pro who’s coming off knee surgery.

Few teams in the NFL can match the dynamic 1-2 punch the Jets now have at running back.

Cook is a four-time Pro Bowl back who’s rushed for more than 1,000 yards each of the past four seasons. Hall was averaging 5.8 yards per carry when his rookie season was cut short by a torn ACL sustained in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Hall was recently activated from the PUP list. He and Cook have worked together on the side and are getting to know one another.

“I've been through that situation getting hurt early in my career and not knowing the certainty of if I'm going to be the same player again,” Cook explained. “But it's just putting that in his head: You work hard, you get what you deserve. He's a worker, we know the talent he brings.”

Dalvin Cook looking to win Super Bowl with Jets

Cook not only feels good about what he and Hall will contribute this season but with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, the 28-year-old is thinking about hopefully winning a Super Bowl championship.

“I wanted to go to a team that was suited to win,” Cook said. “I’m trying to win a ring.”

The Jets will carry four running backs to start the season after releasing Zonovan “Bam” Knight on Monday. Michael Carter and rookie Izzy Abanikanda are behind Cook and Hall on the depth chart.