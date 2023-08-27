Shortly after the New York Jets defeated the New York Giants 32-24 on Saturday, Aaron Rodgers was prepared to turn the page on the preseason and look ahead to Week 1 of the regular season.

“I think we’re ready,” Rodgers confidently said.

Aaron Rodgers' thoughts on the fast-approaching opening game of the season? "I think we're ready." pic.twitter.com/6JnL2AOR58 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) August 27, 2023

The Jets were 2-2 in the preseason but have massive expectations for the 2023 NFL season. With Rodgers at the helm, the Jets believe they can end a 12-year playoff drought and contend for a Super Bowl championship.

Rodgers looked the part Saturday. In his first preseason action, he was 5-of-8 for 47 yards and delivered a perfect 14-yard touchdown strike to Garrett Wilson in two series before calling it a night.

“Next week will be an important week … we’ll put in the final touches to the offense, but I feel good where we’re at,” the 39-year-old quarterback explained.

Aaron Rodgers correctly pointed out that the Jets offense is still a work in progress. Mekhi Becton was just named the starting right tackle Saturday. Left tackle Duane Brown was activated from the PUP list this week after offseason shoulder surgery. And running backs Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook each have yet to play following surgery.

Buoyed by the no. 4 defense in the NFL, the Jets finished 7-10 last season. Rodgers was acquired from the Green Bay Packers to help turn the offense around.

He’s already made a huge impact on the organization. But the real tests will begin when they face the best team in their division in Week 1. It’s a game the future Hall of Famer predicts the Jets are ready for.