New York Jets training camp has barely started, and Garrett Wilson is already gushing about Aaron Rodgers. One day after Garrett Wilson and Rodgers reported to Jets training camp, New York's No. 1 wide receiver was seemingly taken aback by the quarterback's passing ability.

When asked what it was like to catch passes from Rodgers, Wilson gave a three-word answer that is sure to excite Jets fans for the 2023 NFL season.

“That boy's cold,” Wilson said of Rodgers.

“Every time he puts it on the money. It's still a little surreal to have him throwing the ball. It hasn't sunk all the way in yet.”

Considering who played quarterback for the Jets in his rookie season, it's no wonder that Wilson was nearly speechless when talking about Rodgers. New York is going from arguably the worst quarterback situation in the NFL to a four-time MVP.

Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco and Mike White all made starts for New York in 2022. Each quarterback posted a passer rating south of 75.8 and completed fewer than 59% of their passes.

Despite such a glaring hole at the sport's most important position, Wilson was good enough to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Wilson had 83 receptions for 1,107 yards. His receiving total more than doubled that of the Jets' No. 2 wide receiver.

Coming off back-to-back MVP campaigns, Rodgers wasn't much better than average during his final season with the Green Bay Packers. The Packers traded away Davante Adams and failed to replace him with a true No. 1 receiver.

Wilson and Rodgers could bring out the best in each other during the 2023 campaign.