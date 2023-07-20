New York Jets fans got a positive update when Aaron Rodgers showed up to the first day of practice at training camp without his leg sleeve.

In a clip from practice, Rodgers is seen without the leg sleeve he had previously been wearing. “No sleeve on his leg. Fully healed,” per Connor Hughes of SNY. He is then seen in the clip handing off the football and running out to the side, with no limitations on his mobility.

Aaron Rodgers is here. No sleeve on his leg. Fully healed. #Jets pic.twitter.com/exALZ1mFXz — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) July 20, 2023

Rodgers had previously tweaked his calf back on May 24 during OTAs and had been wearing a sleeve over his leg in practice since. However, he was seen without it at training camp, indicating he has healed. At the time of the injury it was noted that Rodgers “had suffered a “minor” strained calf, and would likely return ‘fairly quickly,'” per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports HQ.

Following the injury, head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that Rodgers was fine and that he was taken out of 11-on-11 drills as a precautionary measure.

This is great news for Jets fans who obviously want no setbacks as they hope the Jets can break their thirteen year playoff drought with Rodgers at the helm. Given that Rodgers is 39 years old and will be turning 40 in December, it's crucial for him to be as healthy as possible so his mobility is not limited.

The Jets arrived to training camp Wednesday and begin practice Thursday. While Jets fans won't be able to watch Aaron Rodgers at training camp until the team opens up to spectators on Saturday, they did get an exciting peak of him in his new Jets jersey for the first time Wednesday.