New York Jets fans can get excited about the latest photo reveal of new quarterback Aaron Rodgers in his Jets uniform. With this photo, the Jets are one step closer to the Aaron Rodgers-led season.

The Jets initially posted the image on their official Twitter page with a hilarious caption that said, “This is not an AI-generated photo.”

This is not an AI-generated photo. pic.twitter.com/YoVj9yfn8e — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 19, 2023

Aaron Rodgers has switched to the number eight after wearing number 12 for his entire Green Bay career. Joe Namath, who wore number 12, gave Rodgers his blessing to wear 12, but Rodgers decided to switch numbers out of respect for Namath. As soon as he was traded, his new Jersey quickly became the top-selling jersey in the NFL.

This couldn't be more exciting for the Jets, who have been starved of a game-changing quarterback since the Joe Namath days when the franchise won their first and only Super Bowl. Since, New York has come close to a star quarterback with Mark Brunell, Vinny Testaverde, Chad Pennington, and an aging Brett Favre. Yet neither of them have brought the Jets back to the Super Bowl.

Jets' fans are hoping for Rodgers to break the team's playoff drought — they haven't made the playoffs since 2010 — which is the longest active streak in the NFL.

Both the Jets rookies and veterans are checking in for training camp Wednesday, and the first practice will take place Thursday. The Jets will open up training camp for spectators on Saturday in Florham Park, New Jersey. The Jets have one of the earlier starts to training camp as they will play in the Hall of Fame Game on August 3rd versus the Cleveland Browns.