Call it a clean sweep for New York Jets rookies. Sauce Gardner was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year by the PFWA on Tuesday and Garrett Wilson won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

If you need us, we'll likely be busy watching @GarrettWilson_V's Top 10 plays. pic.twitter.com/OFoAk4oKHA — New York Jets (@nyjets) January 23, 2023

The first-round picks highlighted a standout 2022 draft class for the Jets. Gardner was the No. 4 overall selection and Wilson was No. 10. The Jets also selected defensive end Jermaine Johnson in the first round (No. 26). Running back Breece Hall was chosen in the second round; tight end Jeremy Ruckert was taken in the third round; and tackle Max Mitchell and defensive lineman Micheal Clemons were picked in the fourth round. Other than Ruckert, each rookie contributed significantly this past season.

Sauce Gardner announced himself as an elite player, and quite possibly a generational one, with his incredible first season. The corner led all NFL defenders with 20 passes defensed and helped shut down a who’s who of elite receivers, including Ja’Marr Chase, Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson, Jaylen Waddle, and Mark Andrews. So good was Gardner that some teams refused to throw his way, thus taking away a large slice of the field.

Lost in the Sauce. pic.twitter.com/Vo3g3IkrvS — New York Jets (@nyjets) January 18, 2023

The 21-year-old was selected to the Pro Bowl and became the first rookie corner in 40 years to be named First Team All-Pro.

“I think I had a great season,” Gardner said.

Wilson established Jets rookie records for most catches (83) and receiving yards (1,103), tops among all NFL rookies in 2022. He had four touchdowns and three 100-yard games.

The wide receiver joked after the season ended that if Hall remained healthy this season, the running back would’ve been named Offensive Rookie of the Year. Hall had 463 yards rushing and four touchdowns and was averaging 5.8 yards per carry, before sustaining a torn ACL in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos.