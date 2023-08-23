We're now in the third week of HBO's Hard Knocks season with the New York Jets, featuring Aaron Rodgers. The show continues to entertain, giving NFL fans, if nothing else, a taste of what's to come before the regular season kicks off. However, the third episode was perhaps the least entertaining so far, offering little more than the previous episodes had to this point. We witnessed the usual cheerful Aaron Rodgers and heard head coach Robert Saleh's motivational speeches — but after that, it was essentially a repetition of the same themes.

Although the news of Dalvin Cook, one of last year's leading rushers, joining the Jets was significant, the episode barely delved into this topic. Apart from the equipment team printing decals for his locker and his introduction to the team on the practice field, there was minimal coverage. This highlights how this season of Hard Knocks has limited access to the team. Saleh hinted at this before the show's commencement.

Similar treatment was given to Breece Hall, who is set to share the backfield with Cook this season. The show briefly touched on Hall's rehab process and his return to the field, but not much more.

Woody Johnson's chain

A standout moment of this week's episode was when Jets' owner Woody Johnson surprised the team by revealing a diamond chain under his jacket. Johnson's chain resembled Sauce Gardner's chain, with his name on it, and he stated that it was inspired by the team's spirit this season.

“I'm inspired by all of you,” Johnson addressed the players. “I've been doing this for many years. When I see the team coming together this August, with the new pieces we've added and the progress I've witnessed, it's absolutely incredible.

“We need to seize this opportunity,” Johnson continued. “This doesn't come around every day. It's up to you and everyone in this room. You have 15 million excited fans out there who can hardly contain themselves.

“Not to add pressure, but every moment, every day, every ounce of energy is crucial—for you, for everyone in the building, and especially for those outside. Have a productive practice today.”

Quinnen Williams is not your average guy

Quinnen Williams has not only been a standout player in Jets' training camp but also a highlight of this season's Hard Knocks, alongside Rodgers, of course. Whenever Williams appears on screen, he's either sacking someone or more than likely bringing laughter to viewers at home. This week's episode was no exception, particularly in an exchange with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and Jets' defensive lineman Michael Clemons.

“Mike Evans called me fat,” Williams told Clemons. “He called me fat, bro. Mike Evans. Bro, I lost weight this offseason.”

Clemons, trying to offer his best form of encouragement, responded to Williams that he was “fit, for a non-skinny person.”

When Williams later caught up with Evans he said, “You called me fat, bro,” Williams said. “I didn’t rip nobody’s head off, bro. I’m trying to work. And you called me fat. I’m trying to — I was losing weight this whole offseason.”

“I said you’re rich. You’re rich and chubby,” Evans said, pointing at his linemen. “I say that to them, too.”

This was easily the most amusing exchange in this week's episode.

Aaron Rodgers finds his guy in Garrett Wilson

Unsurprisingly, Rodgers is forming a strong connection with Garrett Wilson, who looks to be his WR1. Last year's offensive rookie of the year played in all 17 games, amassing 83 receptions for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns, despite having four different quarterbacks. When former Jets' wide receiver Braylon Edwards asked Rodgers, “What's 17 like?” Rodgers swiftly replied, “Special.” This was an exchange that surely got fantasy owners of Wilson and Rodgers excited.

Izzy Abanikanda's injury

One of the more concerning moments in this week's episode was when running back Izzy Abanikanda suffered a knee injury. At first, it seemed like a potentially serious injury, but reports later indicated it was a thigh contusion from a collision during last week's preseason game. The Jets state that their fifth-round pick will be sidelined for about two weeks. Abanikanda had been performing well in camp, and he's expected to form a trio in the backfield alongside Cook and Hall.

Player cuts?

As mentioned before, this season of Hard Knocks doesn't offer the same comprehensive perspective of training camp as previous years. It provides limited glimpses inside the facilities or locker rooms. Most of the content from week to week is either from the practice field or preseason games. Typically, the show focuses on players being cut each week and highlights certain players striving to secure spots on the team. Despite six players being cut since the beginning of training camp, none of these cuts have been showcased on Hard Knocks.