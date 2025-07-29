The New York Jets held their breath for a moment to start training camp as Justin Fields went down with an injury. Everyone was able to relax when they found out that it was just a toe injury, and he was able to come back on the field days later to participate.

Field was able to speak with the media since the injury occurred and noted that he was relieved when the tests showed that it was just a minor toe injury.

“Justin Fields is wearing a protective plastic cover over his right cleat after last week’s dislocated toe. ‘Almost like a steel toe.' Said he’s pretty much back to full speed after his second full practice back. Had a key 10 yard scramble on TD drive to end practice,” Andy Vasquez of NJ Advance Media.

This is good news for Fields and the Jets, and it sounds like he'll continue to get snaps in training camp. If Fields wasn't able to go, then Tyrod Taylor would have taken the first-team snaps for the time being. Nonetheless, this works out well for the Jets' offense, as they can continue to build chemistry with Fields.

Jets' offense look to continue to build chemistry with Justin Fields

Fields will be the guy who has control of the Jets offense, and last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he showed in a small sample size that he could lead a team. When Fields was the starting quarterback for the Steelers, they were 4-2 before he was benched for Russell Wilson after he returned from injury. Fields shouldn't have to worry about competing with anybody like he did last season, and many should be excited to see what he'll do in this offense.

The connection that everyone will have their eye on is Fields and Garrett Wilson, who could be a strong quarterback-wide receiver duo. Another player who could have a big season playing with Fields is Breece Hall. He spoke about what Fields brings to the team on an appearance on Marshawn Lynch's podcast, Get Got.

“It's been cool. He brings another sense of calm to the team and you know with having a running quarterback you know we're always looking to make big plays when he's trying to extend the play when we're passing,” Hall said.

It will be interesting to see how the Jets fare in the AFC and in their division throughout the season with a new-look team.