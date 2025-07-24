This time last year Justin Fields was competing with Russell Wilson for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting gig. But after signing with the New York Jets, Fields enters training camp in 2025 with no such competition. And the difference is notable for the fifth-year passer.

“I think you don’t have to worry about as much,” Fields said after his first training camp practice with the Jets on Wednesday. “Last year, like I said, it was kind of in a weird position, but I think, you don’t have to do as much thinking and you kind of just know where you are and focus on getting better, focus on leading the team each and every day, so it’s just not as much other stuff going around, so it’s good,” he added.

New York signed Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal this offseason. While the contract alone didn’t guarantee him the starting job, the Jets’ actions have. After adding Fields, the team officially released Aaron Rodgers. New York then passed on the position in the 2025 NFL draft.

The Jets enter training camp with only 36-year-old backup Tyrod Taylor, undrafted free agent Brady Cook and former UFL QB Adrain Martinez behind Fields. For better or worse, the team decided not to have any type of competition at quarterback, handing Fields the reins for at least one season.

The Jets believe in Justin Fields

With only $30 million guaranteed in his contract, the Jets can move on from Fields after 2025 if things don’t work out. But New York is adamant about giving the 26-year-old passer a chance to prove himself without a potential replacement looming on the sideline.

And the Jets are quite confident in the former first-round draft pick. New head coach Aaron Glenn believes Fields is on the verge of a breakout season. Meanwhile teammate Breece Hall is excited about the rushing element he'll bring to the offense.

While some particularly hot takes have Fields shattering franchise records for the position, Jets fans would settle for stability. Fields looked solid in six starts for the Steelers last season, leading the team to a 4-2 record.

However, he was ultimately replaced under center by Wilson once the veteran had recovered from a nagging calf injury. Previously, the Chicago Bears chose to move on from Fields after three seasons, drafting Caleb Williams as his replacement.

With the Jets in 2025, there’s no one to replace Fields. The starting job is his. A strong showing could help him avoid competition in future training camps.