This time last year Justin Fields was competing with Russell Wilson for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting gig. But after signing with the New York Jets, Fields enters training camp in 2025 with no such competition. And the difference is notable for the fifth-year passer.

“I think you don’t have to worry about as much,” Fields said after his first training camp practice with the Jets on Wednesday. “Last year, like I said, it was kind of in a weird position, but I think, you don’t have to do as much thinking and you kind of just know where you are and focus on getting better, focus on leading the team each and every day, so it’s just not as much other stuff going around, so it’s good,” he added.

New York signed Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal this offseason. While the contract alone didn’t guarantee him the starting job, the Jets’ actions have. After adding Fields, the team officially released Aaron Rodgers. New York then passed on the position in the 2025 NFL draft.

The Jets enter training camp with only 36-year-old backup Tyrod Taylor, undrafted free agent Brady Cook and former UFL QB Adrain Martinez behind Fields. For better or worse, the team decided not to have any type of competition at quarterback, handing Fields the reins for at least one season.

The Jets believe in Justin Fields

Jul 23, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) participates in a drill during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.
John Jones-Imagn Images

With only $30 million guaranteed in his contract, the Jets can move on from Fields after 2025 if things don’t work out. But New York is adamant about giving the 26-year-old passer a chance to prove himself without a potential replacement looming on the sideline.

And the Jets are quite confident in the former first-round draft pick. New head coach Aaron Glenn believes Fields is on the verge of a breakout season. Meanwhile teammate Breece Hall is excited about the rushing element he'll bring to the offense.

While some particularly hot takes have Fields shattering franchise records for the position, Jets fans would settle for stability. Fields looked solid in six starts for the Steelers last season, leading the team to a 4-2 record.

However, he was ultimately replaced under center by Wilson once the veteran had recovered from a nagging calf injury. Previously, the Chicago Bears chose to move on from Fields after three seasons, drafting Caleb Williams as his replacement.

With the Jets in 2025, there’s no one to replace Fields. The starting job is his. A strong showing could help him avoid competition in future training camps.

More New York Jets News
American rapper Ice Spice (left) sits courtside with New York Jets player Sauce Gardner during the fourth quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden.
Jets’ Sauce Gardner reveals Ice Spice’s reaction to massive contractAlex House ·
Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (7) during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium.
Jets rumors: Insider floats Jadeveon Clowney, Za’Darius Smith possibilityDouglas Fritz ·
New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn speaks at a press conference during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.
Jets fly through snazzy new locker roomDouglas Fritz ·
New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) reacts to a call during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium.
Sauce Gardner hit with ‘most polarizing’ label after $120.4 million extensionBen Strauss ·
New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) looks on prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Jamal Adams reacts to troll’s jab after Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson contractsMike Gianakos ·
Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) makes a catch against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium.
Where ESPN ranks Garrett Wilson after $130 million Jets extensionBen Strauss ·