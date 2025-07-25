The New York Jets saw their season flash before their eyes on the second day of training camp. Justin Fields was carted off the field with a toe injury, and Jets head coach Aaron Glenn did not reveal the severity. Later in the day, it was reported that Fields suffered a dislocated toe. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Fields could be back on the training camp field on Friday.

“A good sign for Justin Fields and the Jets: Yesterday’s dislocated toe may even allow him to be on the field today in some form or fashion, perhaps doing individual drills. Either way, he’ll be back sooner, rather than later,” Rapoport posted.

While the Jets seem to have avoided the worst-case scenario, they will still be careful with Fields. Their first preseason game is not until August 9, and they'll want to have their starting quarterback ready for that day.

The Athletic's Zach Rosenblatt reported on the grounds early on Friday. “Justin Fields is on the field before practice throwing some balls around. Not wearing a helmet.” While he doesn't have a helmet, it is a good sign for the Jets that he is out on the field at all.

The Jets still have Tyrod Taylor as their backup, so he could take starter snaps on Friday. He is entering his 15th season in the NFL and has been a servicable backup for years. With rookie offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand installing the offense, it's crucial to have a strong quarterback to support him.

The Jets signed Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract this offseason to replace Aaron Rodgers. New general manager Darren Mougey followed that up with long-term extensions for Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner. While this might not be the year the Jets break their playoff drought, they are building for the future.

