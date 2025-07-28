The New York Jets had a major injury scare days ago at training camp when Justin Fields had to leave the field after an apparent leg injury. After practice, head coach Aaron Glenn noted that Fields had injured his toe, and then everyone found out that he had dislocated it.

Fast forward to now, and it looks like Fields is back on the field, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Jets QB Justin Fields, who dislocated his toe last week, is practicing today in 11-on-11 drills,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

That's good news for the Jets, and it doesn't look like the injury is serious enough for him to miss extended time on the field.

There was a lot of uncertainty at first on whether Fields would have to miss the rest of training camp because of the injury, and there were talks of Tyrod Taylor coming in and taking most of the first-team reps. Taylor was with the Jets last season and is also a veteran in this league, so there wouldn't have been much of a worry if he had to step in for Fields.

Now that it seems like Fields is good to go, he'll be able to continue building chemistry with the offense, as they're looking to take strides after a disappointing season last year.

Fields showed strides last year with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he was only on the field for the first part of the season because of Russell Wilson's injury. He was able to lead the Steelers to a 4-2 record before being benched, and he would see the field every once in a while from there.

With the Jets, Fields will be able to show a full body of work once again, and he has the talent around him to help him succeed.