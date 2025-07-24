The New York Jets have opened training camp, and therefore, the Aaron Glenn era. After one day of practice, the new head coach was complimentary of his club, and things looked positive. Then, early on Thursday morning, the entire season changed. Jets quarterback Justin Fields was carted off the training camp field with an apparent leg injury.

“Justin Fields is being taken inside on a cart. He pulled up during a play in team drills and has had his leg being checked since,” New York Post reporter Brian Costello reported.

Zack Rosenblatt with The Athletic reported the same, “Justin Fields is being carted inside after limping off and being checked by a trainer. Not great.”

The Jets signed Justin Fields to a two-year contract in the offseason to be their starting quarterback. After a disastrous Aaron Rodgers expiriment and sending out Zach Wilson, they needed someone under center. Fields was solid in a few starts with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, but they did not keep him around.

Fields could have been the Jets' second overall pick in 2021, but they went with Wilson instead. A few years later, they picked him to be the starter instead of a veteran. But this injury could change the entire season before it even begins. Tyrod Taylor is New York's backup, with Brady Cook and Adrian Martinez also under contract.

The Jets hope for the best-case scenario with this Justin Fields injury. But the worst-case scenario would send them back to the free-agent market looking for a quarterback. Carson Wentz, CJ Beathard, and Tyler Huntley are the biggest names available. Those names would point them to the trade market, which is dry this time of year.

Stick with ClutchPoints for the latest on Justin Fields' injury and all things Jets and NFL training camp.

