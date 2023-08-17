The New York Jets signed free agent running back Dalvin Cook to bolster their backfield, and it sounds like Breece Hallis accepting the challenge. During Jets practice on Thursday, Hall showed why he was one of the more hyped rookies in the NFL last year before tearing his ACL, and he had head coach Robert Saleh blown away, reports The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt and SNY's Connor Hughes.

“Robert Saleh on Breece Hall doing 11 on 11 today: ‘He still can run. That’s for damn sure.'”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

“‘He scored. No one touched him.' – #Jets HC Robert Saleh on Breece Hall's long run in practice, which had him smiling ear-to-ear behind the line of scrimmage. Needless to say the #NYJ are thrilled to have their lead back back.”

Jets fans will love the sound of Robert Saleh praising Breece Hall at training camp practice as the regular season beckons around the corner. It has been uncertain how much of a workload Hall would be receiving at the start of the regular season while he progresses in his recovery from ACL surgery, and the addition of Cook certainly clouded this conversation as well. Nevertheless, if Hall looks as good as these reports make him do, then he might be ready to dominate from the opening kickoff in Week 1.

Stay tuned into Jets training camp for any further updates surrounding the backfield and how the workload is going to shake out between Dalvin Cook and Breece Hall. Even with Cook in the fold, all signs are pointing to Hall being a regular contributor within the Jets offense during the 2023 campaign.