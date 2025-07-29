The New York Jets have made significant changes to their organization this offseason, and even with training camp underway, the changes are still continuing to unfold. On Tuesday morning, the Jets reunited with their former kicker, Nick Folk, after releasing Caden Davis, with the goal being to create some competition for Harrison Mevis.

A 17-year NFL veteran, Folk previously kicked for the Jets from 2010 to 2016. After spending the 2018 season with the Arizona Hotshots in the Alliance of American Football, Folk returned to the NFL with the New England Patriots in 2019, and since then, he's been one of the most accurate kickers in the league. Even though he's 40 years old, Folk has shown no signs of slowing down, leading him to return to New York in free agency.

“A reunion: The Jets are signing 40-year-old K Nick Folk, who previously kicked for the team from 2010–2016,” Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team reported. “Folk led the NFL in field goal percentage in each of the last two seasons — 96.7% and 95.5% — as a member of the Titans.”

A reunion: The #Jets are signing 40-year-old K Nick Folk, who previously kicked for the team from 2010–2016. Folk led the NFL in field goal percentage in each of the last two seasons — 96.7% and 95.5% — as a member of the Titans. pic.twitter.com/Bjh8lVWqde — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 29, 2025

Jets add competition at kicker with Nick Folk signing

While Folk's only Pro Bowl selection came back in 2007 when he was a rookie with the Dallas Cowboys, he has quietly become one of the most efficient kickers in the league since making his return in 2019. As noted above, Folk led the league in field goal percentage during the past two seasons with the Tennessee Titans. While he doesn't exactly have the best leg strength in the league, Folk has been virtually automatic from 50 yards in over the past two years.

The Jets have given themselves some options at the kicker position, as they can ride the hot hand once they are forced to make roster cuts. Folk's consistency makes him a real threat to win the starting job, but if New York is looking for a long-term option, they could simply opt to stick with Mevis and hope he develops as expected.