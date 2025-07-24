The New York Jets saw their season flash before their eyes in their second training camp practice of the year. Jets quarterback Justin Fields was carted off the field with an apparent lower leg injury. While panic ensued on social media, Fields got the update from the team doctors. Head coach Aaron Glenn gave a murky update on Fields' toe injury, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

“Fields suffered a toe injury on right foot, per Glenn. No word on severity,” Cimini reported.

The Jets signed Fields to a two-year contract in the offseason to replace Aaron Rodgers. After a solid first practice, they faced their worst fears in just their second day of training camp.

Glenn continued, per Cimini, “Glenn believes someone stepped on Fields’ toe. He did not specify which toe. He did not say whether Fields will have an MRI.”

NFL Network's Tom Pellisero broke some news on Fields' injury. “The initial report on Jets QB Justin Fields is there [is] no fracture in the toe that got stepped on in practice today, per source. He's getting an MRI as the team continues to gather information.”

Finally, the Jets coach gave the backups some shine, “Glenn won’t speculate on the severity of Fields’ injury. He professes his faith in Tyrod Taylor. Also notes that Adrian Martinez has some familiarity with the Detroit system, now the Jets’ system,” Cimini posted.

The Jets signed Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner to long-term contract extensions just before training camp opened. That created some excitement around the team despite the 14-year playoff drought. All of that excitement hung in the balance before Glenn made this announcement. While they are not out of the woods yet, this was far from the worst-case scenario.

Tyrod Taylor spent last year with the Jets and has been around the NFL for 14 seasons. After their Zach Wilson debacle in 2023, they got a solid, veteran backup quarterback. It could help them build the offense in the early stages of training camp if Fields misses any time.

The Jets open the preseason against the Green Bay Packers on August 9. Could Fields be ready for that game?