Hard Knocks may want the New York Jets. But the Jets may not want Hard Knocks.

With rumors circulating that the Jets could be featured on the popular behind-the-scenes HBO series during training camp, coach Robert Saleh was asked for an update Friday.

“I know there are several teams that would love for Hard Knocks to be in their building, we’re just not one of them,” Saleh said.

Robert Saleh says the Jets are not interested in being on Hard Knocks this year: pic.twitter.com/FKkNj9z8qJ — Jets Videos (@snyjets) June 9, 2023

Now, was that a coach speaking on behalf of his organization? Or was that a coach voicing his own opinion?

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It’s hard to say. The only other thing that Saleh said on the topic was “Haven’t gotten word (on a decision) or anything like that.”

The Jets were featured on Hard Knocks in 2010. Rex Ryan’s huge personality and the Darrelle Revis holdout during training camp made for must-see TV. They’re a sexy option again with the addition of Aaron Rodgers as the lead storyline.

Whether or not they’re on Hard Knocks, the Jets will be in the NFL spotlight in training camp and throughout the regular season. Rodgers’ presence has lifted a team that hasn’t made the playoffs in 12 seasons to one that’s a legitimate Super Bowl contender. New York is featured in five primetime games this season, including Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

“There’s a difference between ready and prepared. We’re prepared for everything,” Saleh said. “We have no control over this. But we have control over what we put on the field every day. … The external attention should have no bearing on what you do. … While the circus on the outside is going on, they still have to keep the main thing, the main thing. That’s putting your best foot forward.”

Like it or not, Hard Knocks or not, the Jets can expect a lot more attention this season.