The New York Jets are currently participating in training camp as they prepare for the upcoming NFL season. The Jets parted ways with Aaron Rodgers this offseason, bringing to an end a disastrous era that never fully got off the ground.

One key area for the Jets this year will be their running back room, led by young standout Breece Hall, but recently, the team got some unexpected news regarding another player in that department.

“#Jets RB Zach Evans is retiring from the NFL at age 24,” reported Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter.

Zach Evans was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft after playing his college football at Ole Miss.

He appeared in ten games for Los Angeles that season as both a running back and a special teams player before being cut the following August.

Evans signed with the Jets' practice squad during the 2024 season.

A big development for the Jets

At this point, it's unclear what the deciding factor was in Evans' decision to retire. He had been spotted at Jets training camp throughout the past week doing drills.

The move decreases the Jets' depth in the running back room and may eventually end up adding more pressure on Hall, who has been elite throughout his young NFL career thus far.

The Jets also figure to get more from the running game out of their quarterback position with Justin Fields now manning the position. Fields was most recently the quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, having led them to an undefeated start to the 2024 NFL season before Russell Wilson took over the role under head coach Mike Tomlin.

While Fields hasn't yet fully fulfilled the promise that allowed him to be a top NFL Draft pick, he still is one of the more mobile quarterbacks in the NFL and has enough arm talent to keep opposing defenses honest.

In any case, the Jets will open up their 2025-26 season at home against Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers on September 7 at 1:00 PM ET in the Meadowlands.