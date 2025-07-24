The New York Jets have the longest active playoff drought in the National Football League, having missed the postseason for 14 consecutive campaigns. Now, they hope to end the streak. New York signed Justin Fields to be their new quarterback, which is a good first step. However, the Jets' running back room might be the most interesting story to watch. Following the addition of Fields, Breece Hall is an intriguing player with the potential to be the Jets' breakout star. Hall is also the best of the Jets' running backs who can lead the charge.

After releasing Aaron Rodgers, New York hopes to get back to establishing the run and playing good defense. That was not the story last season, as New York ranked 31st in running yards per game, according to Pro Football Focus. Overall, that was surprising considering the hype Hall had last season.

Hall was coming off a 2023 season where he ran 223 times for 994 yards and five touchdowns and caught 76 passes for 591 yards and four scores. Therefore, the team had hope that he would take that next step and improve the Jets' running back room by potentially reaching 1,000 yards. Instead, Hall struggled, running 209 times for 876 yards and five touchdowns while catching 57 passes for 483 yards and three scores.

Some might attribute that to a lack of chemistry with Rodgers. However, the drop in production raises questions about whether Hall can be the best of the two Jets' running backs. Braelon Allen is a nice complement to Hall. However, he does not possess the same skill set and potential to be the Jets' breakout player.

When the Jets drafted Hall in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, they envisioned a lot of production. So far, he has produced mixed results, but has shown potential to be a bigger star than ever. After barely missing 1,000 yards in 2023, Hall showed he can reach his potential if given the chance.

But a recent injury to Fields puts more pressure on Hall this season. If Fields misses any time, that means Hall will line up alongside Tyrod Taylor. Also, it means that the Jets will rely more on Hall and Allen to run the ball. That could either favor Hall or render him completely immobilized. Assuming Fields' injury is minor, there is so much potential for Hall to go off and become the Jets' breakout player.

Breece Hall could be Jets' breakout player in 2025-26

Hall hit rock bottom with a career-low 62 PFF grade, indicating that he fell off last season. Despite the bad rating, Hall can change the narrative and lead the Jets' running backs with improved play and find open lanes. While Fields has the most pressure to succeed, Hall can be the guy who changes the story and leads the Jets back to the playoffs.

Hall exhibits great vision and patience when he runs, which gives him an advantage when he is looking for an open lane. Also, his elusiveness is excellent, as he shakes off defenders with little issue. Hall consistently picks up extra yards whenever the Jets need it. Furthermore, his past protection is solid as he is able to recognize blitzes very well. What makes Hall a compelling case for Jets' breakout player is also his ability to adapt to any scheme. With Aaron Glenn running the show in New York, he has another opportunity to show his high football IQ and how he can master a playbook.

The only real issue with Hall is his speed. While he can be fast, he often gets caught from behind by defenders in the open field. Additionally, there are situations where he seems to hesitate too often, which allows defenders to catch up to him. Remember, Hall only had 4.2 yards per carry last season, and his hesitation was a major reason why. Hall has fumbled the ball too often, as he lost the football six times in 2024.

His work as a pass-catching receiver has wavered. Yes, he did excellent work in 2023. But his regression in 2024 was a cause for concern. Even with all that, there is a lot of hope that Hall can become the best of the Jets' running backs. If he can find a way to maneuver around defenders to find open space, it can help the offense do more work.

Hall has a golden opportunity to prove some naysayers wrong and make a statement this season. Now, it's time for him to take that next step and become the Jets' breakout player and get over 1,000 yards. If Hall can do that, it may help New York end the longest playoff drought in professional sports.