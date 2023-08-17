The New York Jets won the Dalvin Cook sweepstakes when they signed former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook earlier this week to a one-year deal. Cook has revealed how the presence of Aaron Rodgers helped convince him to join the Jets.

At a press conference Thursday, Cook shared that going up against Rodgers for many years made him want to join Rodgers' side. When Cook played for the Minnesota Vikings and Rodgers was on the Green Bay Packers, the Packers owned the division thanks to Rodgers' dominance. This time around, Cook will be a part of Aaron's team.

“Being on the other side of that for so many years … I couldn’t be on the other side anymore,” Cook said via Connor Hughes of SNY.

Dalvin Cook joins the Jets after previously being linked to Jets AFC East rivals, which included the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins. He now is a division rival to his brother James Cook, who plays for the Buffalo Bills. The Vikings drafted Cook in the second round of the 2017 season and he has become one of the best backs in the league. He is coming off four straight Pro-Bowl 1,000 yard rushing seasons, but was released from the Vikings earlier this offseason.

Cook will add another threat alongside second-year rusher Breece Hall, who was just activated after returning from a torn ACL. Though it's unclear who will become the primary back between Cook and Hall, or if the Jets will take a committee approach, the Jets are certainly stacking up the weapons Aaron Rodgers always wanted with the Packers.